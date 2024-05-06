Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Congress office in Amethi attacked, cars vandalised

IANS
Published: May 06, 2024 09:43 AM IST
Police force has been deployed at the site after the incident. Photo: IANS.
Topic | India

Amethi: The Congress party office in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was attacked by some unidentified miscreants around midnight on Sunday.
The miscreants vandalised several vehicles parked outside and fled after creating a ruckus, triggering a protest by party workers.

Following the incident, Congress District President Pradeep Singal rushed to the party office.
A heavy police force along with CO City Mayank Dwivedi reached the spot after the incident and tried to pacify the protesting party workers.
CO City Dwivedi has assured that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.
Police force has been deployed at the site of the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN NEWS
LOAD MORE