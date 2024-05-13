Owaisi's BJP opponent Madhavi Latha booked for asking burqa-clad women to remove veil at polling booth

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police on Monday booked BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat K. Madhavi Latha after she asked some burqa-clad Muslim women voters to show their faces at a polling station to verify their identity.



A case was registered against her at Malakpet Police Station under sections 171 C (undue influence at elections, 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 505 (1) C (act with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class of community) of the Indian Penal Code and section 132 of the Representation of People Act.

After the video of the BJP candidate checking the identity cards of Muslim women and asking them to show their faces went viral on social media, Hyderabad district Collector and District Magistrate Anudeep Durishetty, who is also the returning officer of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, said a case was registered against her. Madhavi Latha is locked in a direct fight with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive term.