CAA comes into effect: First set of citizenship certificates issued to 14 people

Published: May 15, 2024 04:44 PM IST Updated: May 15, 2024 05:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The first set of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was issued here on Wednesday to 14 people, starting the process of granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla handed over the certificates to the 14 people after their applications were processed online through a designated portal, an official spokesperson said.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.
After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year after over four years delay.

