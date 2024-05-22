Bomb threat email to North Block, security officials conduct searches

Our Correspondent
Published: May 22, 2024 05:48 PM IST
Ministry of Home Affairs office in New Delhi. File Photo: IANS

New Delhi: A bomb threat has been received by the North Block, which houses the home ministry, according to an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The threat was received through an email, according to the official.

The DFS official said a dog squad and bomb disposal and detection teams along with police and fire department personnel are conducting searches. The call to the DFS was made after an officer posted at the North Block received the bomb threat email, a police officer said. Searches are on and, as of now, nothing suspicious has been found, the officer said.

