Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal's aide sent to judicial custody till May 28

New Delhi: A Delhi Court has sent Bibhav Kumar, the close aide of CM Arvind Kejriwal, to judicial custody till May 28. This move is in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official residence on May 13. He has been under police custody since Saturday. Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution's plea seeking Kumar's judicial custody for four days. The Delhi Police arrested Kumar on May 18.

(With PTI Inputs)