Extreme weather brings north-south divide; heavy rain lashes Kerala, 50.5 C recorded in Rajasthan

There is a clear north-south divide in the country at the moment when it comes to extreme weather. As Kerala in the south was affected by heavy rain, measuring up to 17 cm in less than 10 hours, temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius were recorded in the country's north.

The Erattupetta crossway in Kottayam district was submerged in heavy rain on Tuesday. Photo: Special arrangement

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest maximum temperature this summer was recorded on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Churu where the mercury soared to 50.5 degree Celsius. At Haryana's Sirsa, the maximum temperature was recorded at 50.3 degrees Celsius. More than 40 other places spread across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar also recorded temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius.

The ongoing heatwave also hit the Sindh province in Pakistan, where the temperature rose above 52 degree Celsius. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 52.5 degree Celsius was recorded over the last 24 hours in Mohenjo Daro, which is known for its archaeological sites dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization.

Meanwhile, severe downpour and gusty winds hit south and central Kerala on the day. The latest IMD update says Poonjar in Kottayam district received 17 cm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. At Kalamassery in Ernakulam, 15 cm of rainfall was recorded. Rainfall over 5 cm was measured at Vaikom-9cm(Kottayam), Thycattussery-8 (Alappuzha), Athirappilly-8 (Thrissur), Vadavathoor-7 (Kottayam), Kochi-7 (Ernakulam) and Kottayam-7 among other places.

The IMD issued a red alert for the districts of Kottayam and Ernakulam, meaning a 'very heavy' rainfall intensity measuring between 11 to 20 cm. The districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki had an orange alert in place while six other districts, including the capital of Thiruvananthapuram, were placed on yellow alert.

(With agency inputs)