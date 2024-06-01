Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Result date, vote counting time, checking of results and more

With the final phase of polling concluding on Saturday, the world's largest democracy is eagerly anticipating the results of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on June 4. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Tuesday, June 4.

Commencing on April 19, voting spanned across 543 constituencies in seven phases during this general election. The voter turnout in the initial six phases stood at 66.14%, 66.71%, 65.68%, 69.16%, 62.2%, and 63.36% respectively.

While the BJP aims for a hat-trick win to retain power, the Congress-led INDIA alliance seeks to change the political landscape this time around. In Kerala, the Left endeavours to thwart the Congress-led UDF's aspirations of replicating their 2019 success (securing 19 out of 20 seats). Conversely, the BJP aims to make significant inroads in the state, fielding heavyweight candidates.

State Poll results

Alongside the Lok Sabha election results, the outcomes of the assembly polls in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to be revealed on June 2. Vote counting in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections on June 4.

Trends

While initial trends may surface by noon on June 4, a more definitive outlook will likely materialize in the late afternoon. The Election Commission is anticipated to declare the final official results either late at night on June 4 or by the morning of June 5.

The Election Commission of India will also provide real-time updates on their official website.