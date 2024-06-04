LS polls: Top 5 leaders with record-breaking victory margins

New Delhi: Five political leaders, including four from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), surpassed the previous record for the highest victory margin in Lok Sabha elections. Indore's incumbent MP, Shankar Lalwani, tops the list with a winning margin exceeding 11.72 lakh votes in a contest where a notable 2.18 lakh voters chose the 'none of the above' (NOTA) option, setting a record.

Among the BJP leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Gujarat leader C R Patil each led their constituencies by securing more than seven lakh votes. Additionally, Congress's Rakibul Hussain maintained a significant lead in Dhubri, Assam, with a margin of over 7.36 lakh votes.

Before their record-crushing spree, the record for the highest winning margin was held by Pritam Munde, also from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who had won a bypoll in October 2014 from Beed in Maharashtra by more than 6.96 lakh votes. Patil, a three-term MP from Navsari, held the record for the second-highest margin after he won the poll contest by 6.89 lakh votes in 2019. He has now broken his own record and was leading by 7.67 lakh votes at 4:30 pm. Chouhan was ahead from Vidisha by more than 7.96 lakh votes.

Shah was leading the poll race in Gandhinagar by a margin of more than 7.37 lakh votes while Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was ahead from Guna in Madhya Pradesh by more than 5.4 lakh votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading by more than 1.49 lakh votes from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has bettered Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin from the Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh and was leading by more than 3.88 lakh votes against his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP. Gandhi was also leading from Wayanad in Kerala by a margin of more than 3.64 lakh votes.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb of the BJP was leading from Tripura West by a margin of more than six lakh votes while Kriti Dev Debbarman of the saffron party has won the Tripura East constituency by a margin of more than 4.86 lakh votes.

BJP's Hemang Joshi was also leading by more than 5.82 lakh votes from Vadodara. Congress's Amasahayam Raghuram Reddy was winning from Khammam by a margin of more than 4.59 lakh votes.

BJP's Eatala Rajender was leading by 3.81 lakh votes from Malkangiri while Ajay Bhatt from the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar constituency was leading by a margin of more than 3.26 lakh votes. BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal was leading by a margin of more than 4.43 lakh votes from Raipur. Hema Malini of the BJP, who is seeking a hat-trick from Mathura, was leading by 2.61 lakh votes while Mahesh Sharma was leading by 5.57 lakh votes from Noida. In Haryana, Congress's Kumari Selja and Deepender Singh Hooda are ahead from Sirsa and Rohtak by 2.67 lakh votes and 3.01 lakh votes respectively.

(With PTI Inputs)