Lok Sabha Election Results: Two World Cup winners all set to reach Parliament

Team India has yet to begin its campaign in the T20 World Cup, but one former champion has already tasted victory in the Lok Sabha Elections, and another is set to follow suit.

All India Trinamool Congress candidate Kirti Azad has won from Bardhaman-Durgapur in West Bengal. Azad secured 7,20,667 votes to beat BJPs Dilip Ghosh by a margin of 1,37,981.

Another Trinamool candidate, Yusuf Pathan is winning from West Bengal's Baharampur.

Pathan, who was a member of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 had added the ICC Cricket World Cup title to his name in 2011.

On his political debut, the former all-rounder was leading by more than 84,000 votes against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress. Chowdhury is a six-time MP.

Azad, who was part of India's historic triumph in the 1983 World Cup, will now be returning to the Parliament.

Azad, who began his political career with the BJP, was a former MLA from Delhi's Gole Market constituency, which is now known as the New Delhi Assembly Constituency. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Darbhanga. Upon suspension from the BJP, Azad joined the Congress and contested the 2019 General Elections from Dhanbad. He tasted a heavy defeat at the hands of BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh, by a margin of 4,86,000 votes.

In 2019, another World Cup winner, Gautam Gambhir was elected to the lower house from East Delhi. He was however denied a seat this time and a few days before the announcement of the candidates list, Gambhir quit the BJP.