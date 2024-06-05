BJP storms to power in Odisha breaching BJD fortress

Bhubaneswar: A strong anti-incumbency factor against the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government coupled with Narendra Modi wave paved the way for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) towards creating history on Tuesday in Odisha by breaching the impenetrable fortress of the BJD. After winning 78 seats in the 147-member state Assembly, the BJP is set to form the government in Odisha alone for the first time. The BJD finished with 51 seats while the Congress could manage just 14 seats in the Assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in four phases between May 13 and June 1.

Notably, the BJP in coalition with the BJD had formed the government in Odisha in 2000 and and 2004. However, this time the party has single-handedly ended the 24-year reign of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. As per the information shared by the Election Commission of India, BJP's vote share in Odisha increased to 40.01 per cent this time from 32.49 per cent in 2019. The BJP won only 23 seats in 2019.

The people of Odisha clearly voted for change following 25 years of BJD rule in the state. The BJP also swept the Lok Sabha polls by winning 19 out of the total 21 seats in Odisha.

“Thank you Odisha! It’s a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha’s unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of the people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress. I am very proud of all our hardworking party karyakartas for their efforts,” PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Naveen Patnaik also congratulated all the candidates who have won in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"My best wishes to all the winning candidates irrespective of their party affiliations. I express my respect and gratitude to all the workers and leaders of Biju Janata Dal for their dedicated efforts and sacrifice," Patnaik posted on X.