PM-designate Modi 'unanimously' chosen leader of NDA

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi was on Wednesday chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that is set for a third term.

The decision was announced after an NDA Group Meeting at the residence of the prime minister that was attended by 17 leaders of coalition parties, including TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar. BJP president J P Nadda and senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah were also present.

Those who attended the meeting passed a resolution on chosing Modi as the leader of NDA. The NDA had on Monday secured 293 seats in the General Elections to the 543-member lower house while the INDIA bloc, the coalition of opposition parties, won 233 seats.

"India's 140 crore citizens have seen the country developing in every field in the last 10 years due to the public welfare policies of the NDA government under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. After a very long gap, almost 6 decades, the people of India have elected a strong leadership with an absolute majority for the third consecutive time.

"We all are proud that NDA fought and won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the leadership of respected Shri Narendra Modi ji. We all unanimously choose respected NDA leader Shri Narendra Modi as our leader.

"The NDA government under the leadership of Shri Modi ji is committed to serve the poor, women, youth, farmers and exploited, deprived and oppressed citizens of India. The NDA government will continue to work towards improving the standard of living of the people of India by preserving the heritage of India and for the all-round development of the country," the resolution read.