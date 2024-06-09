Woman's body found cut into two on train in Indore

Indore: The Government Railway Police (GRP) here found the body of an unidentified woman on a train. The body was cut into two pieces, with her hands and legs missing.

The police suspect she was killed elsewhere, and her body was dumped on the train on Saturday night. GRP station in-charge Sanjay Shukla reported that the body was discovered on the Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore passenger train after being alerted by a sanitation worker. The deceased was believed to be in the age group of 20 to 25 years, he said.

"The upper part of the woman's body from head to waist was found in a trolley bag left in the train, while the body part below waist was found in a plastic bag. Both her hands and legs are missing," Shukla said.

It is suspected the woman was murdered at some other place one or two days back and after that the body parts were kept in the train on Saturday night, the official said. The Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Indore train reached here on Saturday night and after the passengers alighted, the train was moved to the yard for maintenance, he said. Efforts were on to identify the woman and the case was being investigated, the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)