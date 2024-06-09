Stage set for Modi 3.0: Oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Sunday, marking the beginning of the day of his swearing-in ceremony with tributes to the Father of the Nation. Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minister.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer him and his Council of Ministers oath of office at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Several allies such as the TDP, JD(U) and Shiv Sena are likely to be represented in the coalition government.

Following his visit to Rajghat, Modi paid tributes to stalwart BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal'. Vajpayee was the first ever BJP prime minister and is credited for the party's rise as a pillar of national politics along with Lal Krishna Advani. Supporters were present in sizeable numbers as the prime minister-designate visited these monuments.

Modi also offered his respects at the National War Memorial, a monument to soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country.