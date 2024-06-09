Terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K, 10 dead

Published: June 09, 2024 09:16 PM IST
The damaged bus after it plunged into a gorge following an alleged attack by suspected terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, June 9, 2024. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing 10 people and injuring 32, police said.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area. "Ten pilgrims were killed and 32 injured," Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.

