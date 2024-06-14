Union Minister Somanna’s son booked for blackmailing couple

Bengaluru: An FIR has been lodged against Arun Somanna, the son of Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna, following a complaint by a couple alleging blackmail and life threats. The FIR was registered as per the direction of the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) in Bengaluru.

It also names two other individuals, Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Dasarahalli, and Pramod Rao, a resident of Hebbal here.

The Sanjaynagar police have filed the FIR under IPC Sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 504 (punishment for insulting someone intentionally to provoke them), 387 (Putting or attempting to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 477A (Falsification of accounts), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 327 (Voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, or to constrain to an illegal act), and 354D (Stalking).

The petition was filed by Trupthi, a resident of Sanjaynagar in Bengaluru. She has alleged that the accused committed fraud in an event management company and issued life threats to her and her husband, Madhwaraj. The FIR states that Trupthi and Madhwaraj ran an event management company for 23 years. Arun Somanna was introduced to Madhwaraj in 2013 at a government function. The company also organised the birthday party of Arun Somanna’s daughter in 2017.

Later, Arun and Madhwaraj started a company together under a partnership deed. When the business incurred a loss, Arun allegedly did not inform Madhwaraj, who was then forced to resign from the partnership. New partners were included, and she and her family were threatened, according to the complainant. The petitioner claimed that her family was hounded by rowdies, and her husband was locked up in a dark room and tortured. More details are awaited.

(With IANS Inputs)