Daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao runs over sleeping man in Chennai, released on bail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2024 03:01 PM IST Updated: June 19, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Representational image. Photo credit: Dragos Asaftei/ Shutterstock

Chennai: Exactly a month after a 17-year-old ran over two techies with a Porsche in Pune, a speeding BMW car ran over a man sleeping on a pavement in Chennai on Monday. The woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the spot immediately after the incident, police said. The woman was later arrested and released on bail.

The deceased has been identified as Surya, 21, a painter. The accused is Madhuri, the daughter of YSR Congress Party's Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, NDTV reported. Beeda Masthan Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA. The BMR group is a well-known name in the seafood industry.

"The victim was sleeping on a pavement in Besant Nagar on Monday night, and a luxury car with a woman behind the wheel ran over him, killing him," a senior police official said. The Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case under section 304 A of the IPC (causing death by negligence), a bailable offence.

