NCW takes cognizance of Mahua Moitra's 'crude' remarks against panel chairperson

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remark made by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against its chairperson Rekha Sharma and sought an FIR against her.

This came a day after the TMC leader, commenting on a video posted on X showing the NCW chairperson's arrival at the site of a stampede that recently took place in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, wrote, "She is too busy holding up her boss's pajamas". Moitra later deleted the post.

The original post showed a man walking behind the NCW chief holding an umbrella. "The crude remarks are outrageous and a violation of a woman's right to dignity. The Commission observed that this remark attracts Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the NCW said in a post on X.

The NCW said it strongly condemns the defamatory remarks and requests strict action against Moitra. "An FIR should be registered against Moitra and a detailed action report should be communicated to the Commission within 3 days," the NCW wrote.

Reposting the NCW's post on X, Moitra said, "Come on Delhi Police, please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next three days to make a quick arrest".

In an apparent jibe at the NCW chief, she said, "I Can Hold My Own Umbrella." In another post, Moitra shared several screenshots of the posts made by Sharma, and said an FIR should also be lodged against those posts.

"Also Delhi Police, while you're at it can you please register an FIR against another serial offender under your new Act," she said.

The post included screenshot of a post where Sharma made remarks on Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi calling them "dumb". In another post, Sharma said, "Mahatma Gandhi couldn't be a good son how we call him father of nation...".