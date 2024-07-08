Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote in Assembly

Ranchi: The Hemant Soren government on Monday won the vote of confidence in the Jharkhand Assembly amid the opposition's walkout.

A total of 45 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion in the 81-member assembly.

Independent legislator Saryu Roy did not participate in the voting process.

Soren was sworn in as the chief minister on July 4, a day after his predecessor Champai Soren stepped down from the post.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the chief minister, shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.