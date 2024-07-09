Hardeep Singh Puri addresses 'mustering process' at gas agencies, says no deadline for e-KYC authentication

New Delhi: Responding to Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan, who in a letter raised the difficulties caused by the current system where LPG consumers are required to complete an e-KYC Aadhaar "mustering process" at gas agencies, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government has not set any deadline for the authentication and that customers can also use their mobile phones for the purpose.

Satheesan, in his letter, said: “It has been learned that the Central government has mandated mustering for gas connections to ensure that legitimate customers hold LPG cylinders. Though mustering is imperative to identify legitimate customers, the decision to complete the mustering process at respective gas agencies has caused inconvenience to common LPG holders.”

He pointed out the difficulties caused for many, especially senior citizens and women, by the long queues at gas agencies, and suggested setting up a special system at the ward level and Akshaya centres to ease the process.

Puri, in his reply on X, said: “There is no deadline for this activity either by Oil Marketing Companies or the Central Government. It is also clarified by OMCs that there is no "Mustering" of customers at showrooms of LPG distributorships.”

Further explaining the reason behind the e-KYC Aadhaar authentication, Puri said, “Oil Marketing Companies are undertaking eKYC Aadhaar authentication for LPG customers to remove bogus customers against whose name commercial cylinders are often booked by certain gas distributors. This process has been in place for more than eight months now. In this process, the delivery personnel while delivering LPG cylinders to the customer verifies credentials. Delivery personnel using their mobile phone captures the Aadhaar credentials of the customer through an app. The customer receives an OTP which is used to complete the process. Customers can also approach the distributor showroom at their convenience. Alternatively, Customers can also install OMC Apps and complete the e-KYC on their own.”

He also said the oil companies will issue a clarification to the media in this matter to ensure there is “no hardship or inconvenience to any genuine consumer."