Patient shot dead by youth in Delhi hospital

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was fatally shot by a teenager inside a ward at GTB Hospital here on Sunday, police reported. The victim, Riyazuddin, had been admitted to the hospital on June 23 for treatment of an abdominal infection, according to authorities. The incident occurred in Ward Number 24 of the hospital. Police confirmed there was only one shooter involved. Riyazuddin later succumbed to the gunshot wound.

"The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station, on reaching the spot, police found that a patient, namely Riyazuddin, received injury. He was later declared dead by doctors," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

The officer said around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man came inside the ward and fired at Riyazuddin. "Case is being registered and teams have been formed to nab the culprit. Prima facie, the matter seems to be of personal enmity," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said a security review of all hospitals will be carried out and no negligence will be tolerated. An official from the hospital said a few people shoved the doctor entering the ward, shot the patient and fled. A nurse, who was on duty and requested anonymity, said the teenager entered the ward at 3.59 pm and asked everyone to remain calm and not raise alarm.

"He took out a pistol which he had concealed behind and shot the patient and ran away," she said. The nurse said the sound of the gunshot drew a crowd outside the ward and one of them informed the police about the matter. "It was scary for everyone who were inside the ward," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)