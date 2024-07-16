Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Court remands Mihir Shah to 14-day judicial custody

Mumbai: A court here on Tuesday remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area. The main accused in the case was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Sewri court) S P Bhosale at the end of his remand on Tuesday.

Police sought extension of his custody saying the accused has not given information about the persons who harboured him while he was on the run. He has still not given information about the missing number plate, the police, represented by public prosecutors Ravindra Patil and Bharti Bhosle, submitted in the court.

The probe is underway and considering the gravity of the offence, the custody should be extended, the prosecution said. Advocates Ayush Pasbola and Shudir Bhardwaj, appearing for Shah, opposed the remand saying the police have recovered whatever they needed to seize from the accused. The police have recorded the statements of 27 witnesses and enough time had been given to the investigators to find out who all the accused contacted while he absconded, the defence said.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded the accused in judicial custody. Mihir, the son of the ruling Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, had fled after the fatal crash. According to the police, Rajesh Shah took an active part in ensuring his son's escape and also had plans to tow away the offending vehicle. Rajesh Shah, also an accused in the case, has been granted bail. Their driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting in the car and allegedly swapped driver's seat with Mihir, is also in judicial custody.