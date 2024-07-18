4 killed, 20 injured as Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in UP's Gonda

Gonda: Four people were killed and 20 injured when at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed here on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak confirmed the death toll.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said 20 persons have been injured in the accident.A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, he said. Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.The accident occurred at around 2:35 pm, railway officials said.

Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the Dibrugarh Express train after an accident, in Gonda district. Photo: PTI

Helpline numbers

According to the relief commissioner's office, the helpline numbers- Gonda: 8957400965, Lucknow: 8957409292 have been started.

The Railway Board has issued the following helpline numbers - Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.

CM orders to ensure medical care to injured

The Indian Railways has started the relief operation and medical vans have reached the accident site. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and has directed local administration to provide assistance to the affected passengers. The chief minister has asked the officials to ensure proper medical treatment of the passengers injured in the incident.