Coaching centre flooding: Delhi sees protests by AAP, BJP over drain desilting

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a protest outside the LG Secretariat on Monday, demanding action against officials for allegedly not completing the desilting of drains in the capital.

"AAP MLAs and councillors will stage a protest outside the LG Secretariat and demand the sacking of the MCD commissioner. We want action against officers who did not complete the desilting of drains," the party said. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP workers and leaders protested against the AAP government near the AAP office on Monday over the incident.

This comes two days after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of their coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rain. The coaching centre incident has triggered a political blame game in the national capital, with the BJP terming it a "murder" and the AAP government claiming that the lieutenant governor does not take action against officials who do not listen to its ministers.