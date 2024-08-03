Veteran Bharatanatyam dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy dies at 84

New Delhi: Bharatanatyam veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at the Apollo Hospital here on Saturday. She was 84.

"She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be brought to her institute -- Yamini School of Dance -- at 9 am on Sunday. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters. She was a distinguished Indian classical dancer, known for the styles Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi.

Krishnamurthy's performances were celebrated both in India and internationally, earning her accolades and awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, some of India's highest civilian honours.