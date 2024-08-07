Declare Wayanad landslides national disaster: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

PTI
Published: August 07, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Photo: PTI.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on the government to declare the recent calamity in Kerala's Wayanad a national disaster.

Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi also demanded higher compensation for the people affected.

Emphasising the need to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster, he said, "I saw it with my own eyes. I visited many different places where the disaster took place. In some cases, an entire family is gone, with just one person remaining, sometimes an adult or a child."

He also expressed his gratitude to those who helped during the disaster.
"With more than 200 dead and a vast number missing, the eventual casualty count may exceed 400," Gandhi said.

He commended the work of the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana for their assistance as well the central forces and the army that helped in the rescue operations.

Gandhi also highlighted the unity shown by communities.
"It is heartening to see all communities coming together to help people, regardless of different ideologies," he noted.

He pointed out that the landslides had cut off vital roads, exacerbating the crisis.
"It is a huge tragedy," Gandhi said, urging the government to provide a comprehensive rehabilitation package, build disaster-resistant infrastructure and enhance compensation for the affected. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS