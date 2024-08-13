E-taxi rider held for attempt to molest airhostess in Delhi

PTI
Published: August 13, 2024 07:05 PM IST
Illustration: Manorama

New Delhi: An airhostess was allegedly dragged and molested by an e-taxi bike rider on the way to her home from east Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park when the woman was returning home on the taxi bike she had hired in east Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said on the basis of the woman's complaint, police nabbed Jaiveer, 35, from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.

Mahla said he is booked under sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chanakyapuri Police Station.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS