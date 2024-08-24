14-year-old girl gang-raped in Assam; prime accused jumps into pond, dies

PTI
Published: August 24, 2024 09:16 AM IST Updated: August 24, 2024 11:48 AM IST
Guwahati: The prime accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning at Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district, an official said.

Police said the accused, who was arrested on Friday, was taken to the location where the crime was allegedly committed for a re-creation of the crime scene around 3.30 am.

"The accused escaped from police custody and jumped into the pond. A search operation was launched immediately and his body was recovered after nearly two hours," police added.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday evening.

She was left injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond, before being rescued by locals who informed police. Police arrested one person and detained another while search was on to nab the third. Director General of Police G P Singh had reviewed the progress of the investigations on Friday.  

