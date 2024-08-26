BJP denounces Kangana Ranaut for her comments on farmers protest

The BJP on Monday denounced its Lok Sabha MP and film actor Kangana Ranaut for her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation, as it expressed disagreement with her views and made it clear that she is neither permitted nor authorised to comment on the party's policy matters.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed Kangana Ranaut to not make any statement of this kind in future," the ruling party said in a statement as her controversial remarks threatened to inflame an issue it has tried hard to contain over the last few years.

The Mandi MP had posted a clip of her interview in which she suggested that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have erupted in India but for the country's strong leadership. She then alleged that bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place during the farmers' protest against the now-repealed three farm laws. She alleged the involvement of China and the US in the "conspiracy".

The BJP said, "The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the context of the farmers' agitation is not the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party expresses its disagreement with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut."

As the BJP swung to distance itself from her remarks, the Congress piled pressure on the ruling party seeking her expulsion if it indeed disagreed with her views. With Haryana, where the farmers had extended considerable support to the protest which involved a larger number of farmers from Punjab, going to the polls in a few weeks, the BJP has sought to shield itself from any blowback Ranaut's remarks may trigger in the state.

Its statement added, "The BJP is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' and social harmony."

Known for her hardline and, at times, inflaming opinions, this is not the first time she had made provocative comments about the farmers protest, which was defused only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his decision in November 2021 to withdraw three farm laws they were protesting against.

However, this is the party's most unambiguous stand as it publicly disowned her comments. The party has in past conveyed to Ranaut privately to be careful in expressing her views. Different groups of farmers continue to seek to galvanise against the government over a host of different issues, with the Centre taking a host of measures over a period of time to display its commitment to the farming community.

Congress' social media head and spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government should clarify on the actor-politician's claim that the US and China were conspiring to create instability within the country.

"When Kangana's statement created outrage, the BJP was asked about its official stand. Haryana elections are near and it is known that the BJP is going to lose. In such a situation, a statement came from BJP in which disagreement was expressed with Kangana's comments," Shrinate said. The Congress spokesperson said if this is not the BJP's opinion, then Kangana should be expelled from the party. The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the BJP-ruled Haryana on October 1.