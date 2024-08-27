BRS leader K Kavitha gets bail in Delhi excise policy case

Published: August 27, 2024 02:19 PM IST Updated: August 27, 2024 02:20 PM IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha addresses a press conference in New Delhi on March 9, 2023. Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan noted that Kavitha has been in custody for around five months and the probe against her by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was complete in these cases.

The apex court set aside a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail. The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail. Kavitha has denied all allegations.

