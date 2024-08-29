India's second nuclear-powered missile submarine INS Arighaat commissioned into service

New Delhi: India's second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine was commissioned into the Navy on Thursday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who said this will further strengthen the country's nuclear triad and enhance nuclear deterrence. The ceremony for commissioning of the second Arihant-Class submarine 'INS Arighaat' took place in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The technological advancements undertaken indigenously on this submarine make it "significantly more advanced than its predecessor INS Arihant", the defence ministry said in a statement. In his address, Singh exuded confidence that 'Arighaat' will "further strengthen India's nuclear triad, enhance nuclear deterrence, help in establishing strategic balance and peace in the region, and play a decisive role in the security of the country".

He described it as an achievement for the nation and a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's "unwavering resolve" to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence.

The commissioning of INS Arighaat is being seen as a step towards boosting India's naval prowess and nuclear deterrence capabilities. India's nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine SSBN (Ship, Submersible, Ballistic, Nuclear) programme is a closely-guarded project.

INS Arihant, India's first home-made nuclear submarine, was launched in July 2009 and was quietly commissioned in 2016. The construction of INS Arighaat involved the use of advanced design and manufacturing technology, detailed research and development, utilisation of special materials, complex engineering and highly skilled workmanship, the defence ministry said.

"It has the distinction of having the indigenous systems and equipment which were conceptualised, designed, manufactured and integrated by the Indian scientists, industry and naval personnel," the statement said. The presence of both INS Arihant and INS Arighaat will enhance India's capability to deter potential adversaries and safeguard its national interests, the statement said.

INS Arihant in October 2022 carried out a successful launch of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in the Bay of Bengal with a "very high accuracy", the defence ministry had said. The ministry had also said the SSBN programme is a key element of India's nuclear deterrence capability.

In his address during the commissioning of the second nuclear-powered missile submarine, Singh commended the Indian Navy, DRDO and the industry for their hard work and synergy in achieving this capability. He termed this self-reliance as the "foundation of self power".

Singh appreciated the fact that the country's industrial sector, especially MSMEs, have received a huge boost through this project, and more employment opportunities have been created, the statement said. Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political will which put India at par with a nuclear weapon state, he said, "Today, India is surging ahead to become a developed country. It is essential for us to develop rapidly in every field, including defence, especially in today's geopolitical scenario."

"Along with economic prosperity, we need a strong military. Our government is working on mission mode to ensure that our soldiers possess top-quality weapons and platforms made on Indian soil," he added.