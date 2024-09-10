Manipur unrest: Curfew imposed in 3 districts as protests intensify; internet services suspended

Imphal: Prohibitory orders were imposed in three districts of Manipur, and internet services were suspended across the state for five days as student protests demanding peace and government action intensified. An indefinite curfew was enforced in Imphal East and West districts, and assembly restrictions were placed in Thoubal following violent clashes between protesters and police.

"Due to the developing law and order situation in the district, earlier orders of curfew relaxation stand cancelled with immediate effect from 11 am of September 10. Hence, there is a total curfew in the Imphal East district with immediate effect until further orders are issued," an order issued by the district magistrate said.

Another order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West said, "In supersession of all earlier orders, the curfew relaxation period for September 10 is hereby lifted with effect from 11 am of today." "Restriction on the movement of people outside their respective residences was lifted from September 1 last year," it said.

The protests, triggered by calls to remove the DGP and the state security advisor, saw students marching to the Manipur Secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against recent violence, including drone and missile attacks. At least eight people have died, and more than 12 were injured in the unrest.

Internet services suspended

Authorities suspended internet services from 3 pm on September 10 until September 15 to curb the spread of hate speech and images. "Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 pm of September 10 to 3 pm of September 15," the notification said.

Tear gas was used as police confronted demonstrators, and reports emerged of stone-pelting and live fire from among the crowds. Meanwhile, hundreds of students set up camps at Khwairamband Women Market in Imphal, awaiting the government to their demands. Over 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced since ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis erupted in May last year.

(With PTI Inputs)