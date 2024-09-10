Imphal: A 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, they said.



A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added. The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said.

Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said. No casualty was reported in that gunfight, they said.

Students stage protest

Thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks, and calling for the protection of the state's "territorial and administrative integrity".

At least nine persons have died and over 12 injured in the fresh wave of violence, which includes drone and missile attacks.

The school and college students chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "Give Unified Command to State Government" and expressed their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation.

Later, the students met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya.

Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.

The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies. College student M. Sanathoi Chanu, who met Singh, told reporters, "We want to study freely without disruptions. We urged the CM to end the conflict as soon as possible."

In Thoubal district, students in uniforms staged a rally demanding guarantee of the state's territorial and administrative integrity and opposing any form of separate administration.

Similarly, in Kakching district, thousands of locals held a mass rally protesting recent civilian killings by suspected Kuki militants. They called for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and urged the state government to take a more proactive role in addressing the violence against civilians.