Sitaram Yechury remains in critical condition; MV Govindan leaves for Delhi today

New Delhi: The condition of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is currently undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection, remains critical. According to party sources, Yechury (72) is on respiratory support at the ICU in AIIMS here. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said.

Meanwhile, the party’s Politburo member and Kerala State Secretary MV Govindan will leave for Delhi today to visit Yechury. “We have been in constant contact with the party leaders in Delhi and monitoring Yechury’s condition,” Govindan said.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

