Terrorism breathing its last in J&K: PM Modi

PTI
Published: September 14, 2024 01:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Doda district.. Photo: PTI

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir where his government projected a new leadership to counter dynastic politics which has "destroyed this beautiful region. 

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district of Jammu region in support of BJP candidates, PM Modi said, We and you together will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of the country. 

This was the first election rally by the prime minister ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls scheduled on September 18. 

After Independence, Jammu and Kashmir became the target of foreign powers and dynastic politics made this beautiful region hollow from within. The political dynasties projected their children and did not let new leadership grow, the Prime Minister said. 

He said his government focused on carving out a young leadership soon after we came to power at the Centre in 2014.
Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, he further said. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS