Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Baramulla

PTI
Published: September 14, 2024 10:12 AM IST
Representational Image: IANS

Srinagar: A terrorist was gunned down on Saturday after an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night. The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

The cordon was maintained during the night and in an exchange of fire in the morning, the terrorist was killed, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS