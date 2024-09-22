India's 5G market is bigger than USA: PM Modi to NRIs in New York

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the technological revolution in India while addressing the Indian disapora in New York's Uniondale on Sunday. More than 16,000 people from various corners of the US reached the venue to listen to Modi's speech.



Addressing the Indians in New York, Modi said that India's 5G market developed bigger than America within two years. He added that the scientists in India have been working on made-in-india 6G.

“ Along with women's welfare, we are also focused on women-led development. Govt constructed many homes and they were registered in the names of women. In the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined the micro-entrepreneurship scheme. In agriculture, we are using technology. For farming, we are using drones, but what is new is that those responsible for it are the rural women in India. We are making thousands of women drone pilots. This technological revolution is being brought about by women from the villages. The areas which were neglected are our focus now,” he said.

The PM also highlighted India's growth as a land of apporitunities. He pointed out that the country created launching pads of opportunities in every sector in the last 10 years.

While talking about his third term in power, he added that he would dedicate his life for good governance and prosperous India.

On Saturday, immediately after his arrival in Philadelphia, the Prime Minister had shared his eagerness to meet the Indian diaspora and Americans from across the US at the New York event.

"The Indian community has distinguished itself in the USA, making a positive impact across diverse sectors. It's always a delight to interact with them. At around 9:30 PM India time on Sunday, 22nd September, I will address the 'Modi and US' programme in New York City. Let's celebrate the bonds that connect our nations!" he mentioned after landing in Philadelphia following a nearly 16-hour journey from New Delhi.

Preparations for the key engagement, sandwiched between the Quad Summit convened by US President Joe Biden in Delaware on Saturday and PM Modi's address to the United Nations Summit of the Future on Monday, have been going on for past many weeks with the organisers overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to attend the event billed as 'Modi and US, Progress Together'.

"We are just so proud of Modiji, and we're proud to be part of this great celebration. Modiji, we love you, and we want you to be very successful in whatever you're doing for our country," said a lady who had arrived early at the venue on Sunday.

The multi-purpose arena, which is the home of the Long Island Nets basketball team, is in Uniondale, about 50 kilometres from Manhattan.

"This is an event that's being organised by the community. As you know, we have about 4.5 million strong Indian diaspora in the United States, amongst the largest such groups there, and one that has made a mark for itself and is contributing to the relationship between the two countries by acting as a vibrant living bridge between the two of us," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said earlier this week.

(with PTI/ IANS inputs)