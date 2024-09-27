Amaravati: Amid the heated controversy of alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the allegations. The controversy erupted after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus.



As the allegations sparked a nationwide row hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus, the Andhra government took steps to probe into the allegations.

"The government of Andhra Pradesh, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), have (has) considered it necessary to constitute an SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue," said Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad in a late night order on Thursday.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. The Chief Minister had announced a probe under SIT on September 22 while responding to the political allegations.The SIT is headed by Guntur range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sarvashresth Tripathi and other police officials, reported PTI.

However, YSRCP leaders called for called for a Supreme Court-monitored probeand argued that an investigation under an agency reporting to the CM is insufficient.

At the same time, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he has indefinitely postponed his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple as NDA allies demanded him to declare his faith before entering the temple. NDA allies claimed that Jagan was a Christianity But, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said no one stopped the opposition leader from visiting the shrine. All he was asked, was to follow temple rules, said Naidu.

Jagan's much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for TDP supremo Naidu's 'sin' through his allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus. Addressing a press conference, Jagan announced the decision to call off his temple visit as his party leaders and workers were issued notices by police warning them not to participate in his temple visit.

Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo: X/Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hours after Jagan's announcement, Naidu in a press conference appealed that every visitor to Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple must follow the rules and refrain from hurting devotees' sentiments. As per rules, non-Hindu pilgrims should declare their reverence for Lord Venkateswara to have a darshan of the presiding deity at the hill shrine. They, requesting the temple authority to give permission for admission, should declare their religion on a printed form available at the temple.