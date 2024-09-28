Udhayanidhi Stalin appointed Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, currently the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, has been appointed as the new Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

This move follows Governor R N Ravi’s approval of M K Stalin's recommendations for a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday, as reported by PTI. The reshuffle also reinstated V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers just two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. Additionally, three ministers, including Mano Thangaraj, who was in charge of Dairy Development, have been removed from their positions.

Alongside Balaji, the government appointed new ministers Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and S M Nasar. Balaji resigned in February this year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, "CM Stalin recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister."

The Governor has approved these recommendations, and the swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers will take place on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan. Additionally, Dr K Ponmudy, the Minister for Higher Education, will oversee the Forests portfolio.