Tirupati laddu row: Keep Gods out of politics, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the need to politicise religious matters, asking for evidence supporting claims that contaminated ghee was used to prepare Tirupati laddus, as reported by PTI.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked, "At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics," while expressing concern over the public statements made despite an ongoing investigation into the issue.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the government, stressed that the matter involved faith and that the use of contaminated ghee in preparing the laddus would be unacceptable. The court is currently hearing multiple petitions demanding an inquiry into the alleged use of animal fat in the production of Tirupati laddus.

The controversy erupted earlier this month when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government of using animal fat in the laddus' preparation, sparking a political uproar. In response, the YSR Congress Party condemned Naidu's claims, calling them "heinous allegations" made for political gain.