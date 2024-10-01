Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Final phase polling underway; 11.60 pc voter turnout till 9 am

Jammu/Srinagar: Voters in 40 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir are thronging to the polling booths on Tuesday to cast their votes in the final phase of the assembly elections. This is the first Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 11.60 per cent was recorded till 9 am.



Udhampur district recorded the highest turnout of 14.23 per cent, followed by 13.31 per cent in Samba, 13.09 per cent in Kathua, 11.64 per cent in Bandipora, 11.46 per cent in Jammu, 11.27 per cent in Kupwara and 8.89 per cent in Baramulla.

Among the constituencies, Ramnagar was leading with 15.27 per cent polling recorded in the first two hours. Sopore segment, once a terrorist and separatist stronghold, recorded the lowest turnout of 6.71 per cent, the EC data showed.

Polling commenced at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security. Over 39.18 lakh eligible voters are exercising their adult franchise in the phase 3 election. A total of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig are in the fray. Three border districts of north Kashmir -- Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara are also going to the polls on Tuesday.

The assembly segments where polling is being held in the final phase are- Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district. A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments. Voting is also being held in 24 assembly constituencies in Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region.

Having gained voting rights for the first time following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, enthusiastic West Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj and Gorkha community members thronged polling stations in the early hours. They had previously participated in the Block Development Council and the District Development Council polls in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

More than 400 companies of security forces, including paramilitary and armed police personnel, have been deployed to ensure smooth voting. A voter turnout of 61.38 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the elections on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25. The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray in this phase are Raman Bhalla (R S Pura), Usman Majid (Bandipora), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Taj Mohiuddin (Uri), Basharat Bukhari (Wagoora-Kreeri), Imran Ansari (Pattan), Ghulam Hassan Mir (Gulmarg), Choudhary Lal Singh (Basohli), Rajiv Jasrotia (Jasrota), Manohar Lal Sharma (Billawar), Sham Lal Sharma, and Ajay Kumar Sadhotra (Jammu North).

The Election Commission has set up 5,060 polling stations and ensured 100 per cent webcasting across all constituencies to ensure voter participation. Of the total, 974 are urban polling stations and 4,086 are rural. Special initiatives to enhance participation include 240 special polling stations, 50 pink polling stations managed by women and 43 polling stations manned by persons with disabilities.

Additionally, there are 45 green polling stations promoting environmental awareness, 29 polling stations located near the Line of Control and the International Border for border residents, and 33 unique polling stations.

For migrant voters of the Kashmir division, 24 special polling stations -- 19 in Jammu, four in Delhi and one in Udhampur district -- have been established. Officials said a comprehensive security strategy has been implemented at each polling station to ensure peaceful voting. Polling is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm.