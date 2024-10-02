President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to Gandhi and Shastri on their birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat, New Delhi. In a post on X, Modi emphasised how Gandhi, fondly called Bapu, continues to inspire the people of India through his life and ideals of truth, harmony, and equality.

Gandhi, known as the father of the nation, championed the principles of truth and non-violence, influencing generations of politicians and activists around the world.

President Murmu, in her Gandhi Jayanti message, urged citizens to embrace the values of truth, non-violence, love, and purity in order to further the country's progress. "On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 155th birth anniversary," she said in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. She noted that Gandhi's ideas influenced many prominent personalities worldwide, who adopted his ideals into their approaches.

Murmu called on citizens to strive towards India, as Gandhi envisioned, and to continue advancing the development of the country and society. "On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe the values of truth, non-violence, love, and purity and, with Gandhiji's vision for India, work towards the continuous advancement of the country," she said.

She also described Bapu as an ardent follower of truth and non-violence whose life is a unique message for all of humanity. She emphasised that Gandhi inspired people to follow the path of peace and cooperation, adding that he fought tirelessly against social evils such as untouchability, illiteracy, and poor sanitation, while championing women's empowerment. Gandhi embodied eternal moral principles and advocated for ethical conduct, with his struggle focused on empowering the weakest and most vulnerable, Murmu added.

Both Modi and Murmu also paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second prime minister, who shares his birth anniversary with Gandhi. Reflecting on Shastri’s legacy, Modi acknowledged his dedication to the nation’s soldiers, farmers, and national pride. Shastri, best known for his slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan," was widely respected for his simplicity and integrity.