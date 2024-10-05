Exit polls predict huge win for Cong in Haryana; edge to NC-Congress alliance in J&K

Haryana: As voting for the 90 seats of the Haryana Assembly election concluded on Saturday, the exit polls predicted a huge victory for the Congress. All major pollsters predicted the Congress would win between 55 and 62 seats, including a clear dominance in the Jat and Sikh regions, denying the BJP a third term in Haryana. While the BJP will have to make do with 18-24 seats, most surveys predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party would not open its account in the state.

Over 60 per cent of the votes were cast in the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday. The key parties contesting the polls were the BJP, Congress, the INLD-BSP, the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances, and the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll predicted that the Congress would win 49-61 seats in Haryana while the BJP would win 26-32 seats.

News 18 exit polls predicted 59 seats for Congress, 21 for BJP and 2 for JJP+.

The Republic TV-Matrize survey also predicted an easy majority for the Congress, with the party bagging 55-62 seats. According to the exit poll, the BJP will win only 18-24 seats, while others will get 5-14 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar predicted 44-54 seats for the Congress, 15-29 seats for the BJP, 1-5 seats for INLD+, and 0-1 for JJP+.

The Red Mike-Datansh exit poll gave the Congress 50-55 seats in Haryana and the BJP at 20-25, while Dhruv Research pegged the Congress at 50-64 and the BJP at 22-32.

Surveys predict hung house in J&K

The exit polls have predicted a hung house in Jammu and Kashmir, with a slight edge for the National Conference-Congress alliance. The 90 seats voted in three phases -- September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of both elections will be declared on October 8.

The Peoples Pulse exit poll showed no political party was expected to reach the halfway mark of 46 seats in the Union Territory. According to the survey, the National Conference party will likely emerge as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir with 33-35 seats. The pollster predicted a win for the NC-Congress alliance with 46-50 seats. The BJP will come second with 23-27 seats, and the Peoples Democratic Party will win just 7-11 seats.

The India Today-C Voter exit poll predicted 40-48 seats for the NC-Congress alliance, 23-27 seats for the BJP, 6-12 seats for the PDP and 6-11 for Others.

The Republic TV-Matrize exit poll predicted a tight fight between the BJP and the NC, with both estimated to win 28-30 seats, 5-7 seats for the PDP and 3-6 seats for the Congress.

Dainik Bhaskar has predicted 35-40 seats for the NC-Congress alliance, 20-25 seats to the BJP and 4-7 seats to the PDP.