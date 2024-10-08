J&K Assembly polls: Omar Abdullah leads in Ganderbal, Budgam

Srinagar: As counting progresses in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah leads in both the Ganderbal and Budgam constituencies. Speaking to the media here, Abdullah emphasised that the mandate of the people in Jammu and Kashmir should not be interfered with. He urged the Centre and Raj Bhavan to refrain from any manipulations.

"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens, should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the people's mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' or something else.

''The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Abdullah told PTI.

Abdullah expressed optimism about the NC's alliance with Congress securing victory. "We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around noon what the people of J&K have decided," he added.

Asked about speculations about the People's Democratic Party (PDP) joining the NC-Congress alliance post-election for government formation, Abdullah clarified that the alliance neither sought nor received any support from the PDP. "Let the results come out first. No one has numbers yet," he remarked.

On being queried about early trends showing his party in the lead, Abdullah remained cautious, stating, "Last time (in Lok Sabha polls), while I was on morning run, according to the early trends, I was winning. Then once I reached home, it changed. We will talk after lunch."

When questioned about the provision allowing the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to nominate five MLAs, Abdullah stressed that the administration should wait for guidance from the elected government. "Some lawyers have given their opinion. Our lawyer, who helped us win on the Ladakh (symbol) issue (in the Lok Sabha election), has said the LG has no right to nominate the MLAs. This is the right of an elected government after the assembly is formed," he explained.

Abdullah drew a parallel with Parliament, citing, "This happens in Parliament as well. When Pranab Mukherjee was the President, who was made President by the Congress party, when the nominations happened, it was done on the advice of the Modi government, and he did not nominate the Congress members. So, the LG should keep in mind the Constitution, and these five seats should be filled with the advice of the elected government."