New Haryana govt to be sworn in on Oct 17; PM Modi to attend event

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 12, 2024 03:28 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Photo: PTI.

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony for Haryana's new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula, the party announced on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from various states are expected to attend the event, reported PTI.

"We have got the nod of the PM, and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 am.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won. The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated, and the INLD won just two seats. 

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS