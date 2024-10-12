New Haryana govt to be sworn in on Oct 17; PM Modi to attend event

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony for Haryana's new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula, the party announced on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from various states are expected to attend the event, reported PTI.



"We have got the nod of the PM, and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 am.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won. The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated, and the INLD won just two seats.