Post Assembly polls, terrorists gun down 7 civilians in J&K

Srinagar: Days after the formation of a new government, Jammu & Kashmir was rocked by a terrorist attack that claimed seven lives, including that of a doctor. Six labourers were among those killed when terrorists struck a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

According to officials, the attack took place when the labourers had returned to their camps in the evening. It is understood that there were two terrorists, who opened indiscriminate firing on the group. Two of the labourers died on the spot, while the doctor and others succumbed to their injuries later. At least five others are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Dr Shahnawaz, Faheem Nazir, Kaleem, Mohammad Hanif, Shashi Abrol, Anil Shukla and Gurmeet Singh. The area where the attack took place has been cordoned off. On Friday, the bullet-riddled body of a labourer from Bihar was found in Shopian district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said those involved in this act will not be spared. “The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Shah posted on social media platform, X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the number of casualties in the attack may go up. “The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar,” he posted on X. He was sworn in as the chief minister only four days ago.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack on civilians. "I assure the people that those behind this despicable act will not go unpunished. We have given full freedom to J&K Police, Army and security forces," Sinha said in a post on X.