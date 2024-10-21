India, China agree on border patrolling along LAC: Foreign Secretary

New Delhi: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday announced that the centre and and China have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Misri mentioned that negotiators from both nations were in communication over the last few weeks to address the remaining issues. The agreement is believed to focus on patrolling activities in the Depsang and Demchok regions, reported PTI.

The development comes just one day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's departure to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit. Although no official confirmation has been made, it is anticipated that Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the summit.