Threat to Salman Khan: Sender apologises for demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2024 12:53 PM IST
Salman Khan Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram

The Mumbai traffic police received an apology from the mobile phone number which earlier sent a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Tuesday. The apology was sent via WhatsApp to the traffic police's helpline on Monday.

The initial threat was received on Thursday, and the sender warned that it should not be taken lightly, authorities said. Subsequently, a case was registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang members also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year, as per police. Recently, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS