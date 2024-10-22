Threat to Salman Khan: Sender apologises for demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor

The Mumbai traffic police received an apology from the mobile phone number which earlier sent a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Tuesday. The apology was sent via WhatsApp to the traffic police's helpline on Monday.

The initial threat was received on Thursday, and the sender warned that it should not be taken lightly, authorities said. Subsequently, a case was registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang members also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year, as per police. Recently, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan.