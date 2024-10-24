Terrorists ambush Army convoy near J&K's Gulmarg; 2 soldiers, 2 porters among dead

Srinagar: In a significant terrorist attack, two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed, and three other soldiers were injured when an Army vehicle came under gunfire in Baramulla district of J&K on Thursday, officials reported.

According to official sources, terrorists targeted a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) vehicle at Nagin Chowk in the Botapathri area near the Gulmarg ski resort in the evening.

"Two soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives, and three soldiers were injured in this incident. The area has been cordoned off, and reinforcements have been dispatched," an official stated.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. "This is very unfortunate news regarding the assault on Army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir, resulting in casualties and injuries. The recent surge in attacks in Kashmir is a serious concern. I strongly condemn this act and extend my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I also hope for a swift and complete recovery for the injured," he wrote on X.

Thursday's attack occurred in a region that is typically free of militancy. Gulmarg and its surrounding areas, including Botapathri, are popular among tourists and nature enthusiasts.

In a prior update, Baramulla police mentioned that "some exchange of fire took place between the forces and terrorists" in the Boota Pathri sector near the Nagin post, and further details would be provided after confirming the facts.

Earlier on Thursday, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured in the Tral area of Pulwama district, sustaining only minor injuries. On Sunday, terrorists attacked a workers' camp belonging to a private infrastructure company in Gagangir, Ganderbal district.

This attack, carried out by two foreign terrorists, resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including six non-local workers and a local doctor. The victims were unarmed workers involved in constructing a tunnel at Z-Morh on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, which, once finished, is expected to improve local connectivity and boost tourism in Sonamarg.

The Gagangir attack drew widespread condemnation, including statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and former Chief Ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

