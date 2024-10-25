It's been a long wait, good things will happen: Sonam Wangchuk on talks with govt

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has held a series of protests demanding more autonomy for Ladakh, is hopeful that good things will happen after his proposed talk with the Union Government on December 3.

He began a long march to Delhi in September, accompanied by his supporters, demanding the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He was detained on the border, following which Wangchuk launched a hunger strike. He called it off on Monday after he was promised that talks would resume.

When Onmanorama met with him in Delhi, Ladakh Bhavan at Chanakyapuri was heavily guarded. Armed cops in bunkers and barricades deterred the visitors. Despite the fatigue, his face exuded determination.

It was noon, and the temperature was soaring. His supporters, including students, people of Ladakh living in New Delhi, and volunteers from various parts of the country, all started gathering at the spot to speak with the 'master' as he is popularly known. Wangchuk waved at his supporters.

Sonam Wangchuk said he looks forward to the December 3 talks with the union government with hope and faith. "We believe the discussions would lead us to good things," he said. Wangchuk said the primary demand was to open avenues of discussion. "I hope there will be a happy ending at last," he said.

One of the volunteers, Liyaqat Loshay, told Onmanorama that in March, Sonam Wangchuk led another indefinite hunger strike in Ladakh, raising the same demands, which lasted for 65 days. Referring to an attempt to brand them as anti-nationals, Loshay said, "We are not anti-nationals; we are patriots fighting for our people's rights. Our agitation is for all of India, as concerns of all regions should be respected and recognized," he added.