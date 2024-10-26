US deports illegal Indian immigrants via charter flight

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deported Indian immigrants illegally residing in the United States of America on Tuesday. The immigrants were sent back to India on a large-frame charter removal flight as part of America's policy to deter irregular migration in the country, an October 25 press release by the US Homeland Security said.

“Indian nationals without a legal basis to remain in the United States are subject to swift removal, and intending migrants should not fall for the lies of smugglers who proclaim otherwise," said Kristie A Canegallo, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

"The Department of Homeland Security will continue to enforce our nation’s laws," she said. The exact number of Indians repatriated has not been disclosed yet.

The DHS removed or returned over 160,000 individuals and operated more than 495 international repatriation flights to more than 145 countries since June 2024.

Over the last year, DHS has removed individuals to a range of countries worldwide, including Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Egypt, Mauritania, Senegal, Uzbekistan, the PRC, and India. As a result of these efforts, DHS removed or returned more individuals in 2024 than in any year since 2010.

According to the release, encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border have decreased by 55 per cent since June 2024 when the 'Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation' and accompanying Interim Final Rule went into effect.